Today's Paper | August 05, 2023

Pakistan joins call to revive grain deal

Our Correspondent Published August 5, 2023 Updated August 5, 2023 07:13am

UNITED NATIONS: In a global debate on famine and conflict-induced global food insecurity, Pakistan joined other nations in calling for the revival of food supplies from Ukraine but also underlined the need to focus on other conflicts as well.

The meeting was called by the United States as the UN Security Council president and was chaired by US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken on Thursday.

Representing Pakistan in the debate, Ambassador Aamir Khan expressed the hope that the UN Secretary-General’s Black Sea Grain Initiative will be revived at the earliest with the concurrence of the parties and implemented effectively and comprehensively.”

Published in Dawn, Aug 5th, 2023

