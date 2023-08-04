Zaka urged to avoid violation of constitution over scrutiny of clubs

LAHORE: Zulfiqar Malik, a member of Pakistan Cricket Board’s current Interim Manag­ement Committee (IMC), has urged its chairman to avoid any violation of the PCB constitution in ordering the scrutiny of clubs affiliated with the Board.

In a letter addressed to IMC chief Zaka Ashraf, Zulfiqar of Sialkot region’s association who was the member of the last IMC too which worked under Najam Sethi, raised several objections.

“It has been brought to my notice and I feel it incumbent upon me to express my views on the biased, partial move to re-conduct Scrutiny of Clubs in Rawalpindi and Islamabad on an emergent basis without giving any reason whatsoever,” Zulfiqar wrote in the letter.

“I as member of the Mana­gement Committee would like to appraise the following facts to you and all members of the IMC: “1. The PCB Constitution 2014 does not allow initiation of the scrutiny of clubs in two regions namely Rawalpindi and Islamabad unless expiry of six years and that too after giving two months prior notice before the expiry of six-year period;

“[Secondly], no approval of the Management Committee has been taken while constituting the Scrutiny Committee or assigning it the unconstitutional task to start the process of scrutiny of clubs [MC members are not privy to and seen any such notification or an official press release uploaded on the PCB official website];

“[Thirdly], this MC is not empowered to take long-term decisions on two counts: Firstly, it is assigned day-to-day affairs as provided in the July 5, 2023 notification of the MC; and secondly, the Peshawar High Court had ordered Status Quo on 27.6.2023 and as such no hiring/firing or any change in the board and its working etc can be brought about, otherwise it would lead to contempt of court;

“[Fourthly], this MC cannot undo, challenge the acts done, proceedings and actions taken by the previous Management Committee of Mr Najam Sethi [I was also part of that MC] in the light of Article 38(8) of the restored PCB Constitution 2014; all decisions of the ex-MC are binding as taken lawfully including notification of status of clubs throughout Pakistan and in 104 district and subsequent elections in the Zones/Districts and Regions;

“[Fifthly], the unnotified Scrutiny Committee and its decision of holding scrutiny of clubs in Rawalpindi and Islamabad are all but willful victimization coupled with mala fide;

“[Sixthly], the targeted scrutiny of clubs in Rawalpindi and Islamabad will open a Pandora’s Box that brings cricket and cricket administration into disrepute,” Zulfiqar continued in the letter.

“In view of the above, it is requested to immediately stop the process of scrutiny of clubs anywhere in Pakistan and simultaneously disband the informal Scrutiny Committee as it’s move has created unrest in the cricket fraternity with people all across Pakistan have started raising fingers towards this MC.”

Meanwhile when contacted, a PCB spokesman said that last time scrutiny of the clubs was conducted in 2012, therefore the objection of six years carries no weight.

But when asked when the scrutiny of clubs was due in all districts then why only Rawalpindi and Islamabad were picked, the spokesman said some more districts were also included. The scrutiny of Rawalpindi clubs was also conducted in 2018 but it had been declared null and void, he added.

