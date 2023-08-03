FM Bilawal holds ‘tete-a-tete’ with Iranian counterpart Hossein Abdollahian

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday welcomed his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad.

Abdollahian arrived in Islamabad yesterday for a two-day visit at FM Bilawal’s invitation. According to the Foreign Office (FO), it is the Iranian foreign minister’s first bilateral visit to Pakistan.

Earlier today, the two leaders held a “tete-e-tete” at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and also planted a Pine tree sapling on the premises of the office.

Later, both foreign ministers led delegation-level talks at the FO.

As the discussion began, the FO posted on X that “wide-ranging talks are expected to cover all aspects of bilateral relations and the emerging regional situation”.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also expected to meet the Iranian foreign minister and exchange views on the consensus between the leadership of the two countries for taking their relationship forward, according to an FO statement issued prior to Abdollahian’s arrival.

The FO said Abdollahian would call on National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani as well to discuss parliamentary linkages between the two countries.

“FM Abdollahian’s visit will be an opportunity for the two sides to discuss the entire range of bilateral ties with particular focus on regional connectivity, energy, and economic and investment ties between Pakistan and Iran,” it added.

It further stated that Abdollahian’s arrival was preceded by the arrival of a high-ranking delegation, including Iran’s deputy foreign minister for economic affairs and senior officials from the Ministries of Trade, Roads and Urban Development, Investment, Agriculture and Energy for preparatory meetings.