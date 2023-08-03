500-point rally tosses KSE-100 index above 49,000 for first time since 2017

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 index crossed the 49,000 mark on Thursday for the first time in six years after gaining more than 500 points.

The index gained 578.13 points from the previous close of 48,764.55 points and stood at 49,342.68 points at 11:40am.

Arif Habib Corporation said that the KSE-100 index had crossed 49,000 points for the first time in six years, adding that the stock market had last achieved this milestone on June 9, 2017.

It further said that the stock market had gained 7,686 points, or 18.5 per cent, since Pakistan had reached a standby agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Raza Jafri, head of equity at Intermarket Securities, said the KSE-100 index had continued its rally past the 49,000 mark with the banking and oil and gas exploration sectors continuing to see interest.

He also said that the sponsor for Habib Bank Ltd had announced it intended to increase shareholding in the bank, which the market was “treating as a major positive”

“In addition, expected energy reforms are driving up the oil chain,” he said.