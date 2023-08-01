Met office forecasts more monsoon rains in upper parts of Pakistan from tomorrow

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday predicted another spell of rains in upper parts of the country from August 2 due to the penetration of “monsoon currents” from the Arabian Sea.

According to PMD, a “westerly wave” was also likely to enter the country on Aug 3 (Thursday).

Under the new spell, it said rains with wind/thundershowers were expected in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Neelam valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur from the night of Aug 2 to Aug 7 with occasional gaps.

A similar forecast was issued for Diamer, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Chitral, Dir, Sheikhupura, Lahore, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, and Nowshera as well.

The PMD also predicted rains and thundershowers in Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Banni, Karak, Waziristan, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Bhakkar from Aug 4 to Aug 7 with occasional gaps.

The department further warned in its advisory that the rains could cause flooding in local nullahs and streams in Kashmir, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and GB from Aug 4 to Aug 7.

“Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, and Lahore and may trigger landslides in vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, GB and KP.”

The Met office advised travelers and tourists to remain cautious during the forecast period.

Two killed in rain-related incidents

Separately, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), in a report released today, said two people had died in rain-related incidents in KP in the last 24 hours while over 200 houses were damaged in heavy showers.

Outlining the situation of roads across the country, the authority said the Miragram-II and Mastuj-Yarkhun roads in Upper Chitral were blocked due to flash floods.

Some portion of the Karakoram Highway was still blocked at Lachi Nullah, Harban and Bhasha, it stated, adding that the KKH was blocked at multiple points in GB as well. Machinery has been mobilised for the early restoration of roads, it added.

The authority further said medium-level flooding was expected to persist at the Guddu and Sukkur barrages in the next 24 hours.

“Hill torrents of DG Khan and Barkhan are likely to remain active and an increase in the flow in rivers and streams of Gilgit-Baltistan and glof occurrence in mountain valleys is likely,” it added.