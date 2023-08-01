Military trials of civilians: SC reserves verdict on fresh plea for full court

A six-member bench of the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict on a fresh petition seeking the formation of a full court to hear pleas challenging the trial of civilians by military courts.

The bench comprised Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Ayesha A. Malik.

Earlier, the apex court had rejected the federal government’s plea to constitute a full court for the case.

However, a fresh application pertaining to the matter was moved yesterday by senior counsel Faisal Siddiqi on behalf of civil society members. “The full court should include all judges willing and available for the adjudication on the fundamental and complex constitutional and legal questions,” it said.

The petition further stated that the petitioners would have no objection if all the judges of the Supreme Court were part of the proposed full court.

“It is categorically stated that unlike the government’s malafide actions, the petitioners have no objection, whatsoever, on any judge willing and available to hear this case,” it added.

During the hearing today, the CJP discussed the plea with other petitioner in the case and then reserved the verdict on Siddiqi’s application. He said that the bench would announce the decision after discussion.

Justice Bandial added that lawyers would be informed in the instance of a delay in the verdict.

However, a court associate later told reporters gathered outside the apex court that reserved verdict would be announced tomorrow (Wednesday).

The hearing

At the outset of the hearing today, the CJP noted that senior counsel Faisal Siddiqi had petitioned the court a day earlier to form a full court to hear pleas against the military trial of civilians.

Justice Bandial then said that the bench would first hear the arguments of ex-CJP Jawwad S. Khawaja’s lawyer.

“My client is the former chief justice of Pakistan,” Advocate Khwaja Hussain Ahmed said. “My client wants the court to treat me like a common citizen, not a special person. He wants ‘ex-chief justice’ to be removed from his name.”

Here, Justice Bandial said that the former chief justice was a prominent personality and his petition was “non-political”.

At one point, the apex court judge also asked if Faisal Siddiqi was hiding, to which he was told that the counsel was outside the courtroom for some work and would return soon.

As the hearing continued, Justice Naqvi said the law didn’t give permission to “pick and choose”, asking why the inquiry [against civilians] was not brought on record.

For his part, the AGP replied that a lot of caution was exercised. “Only people directly involved were sent to military courts. Those who entered the Lahore corps commander’s residence have been sent to military courts.”

Justice Bandial subsequently remarked that Awan’s claim could be proven if there was content on the trials available at any forum.

Resuming his arguments the AGP highlighted that the court had questions regarding why the remaining suspects, arrested for May 9 violence, were let go. “A lot of people were involved but arrests were made in the light of evidence.”

Here, Justice Naqvi again asked why an inquiry, if conducted, was not brought on record. In his reply, Awan insisted that an inquiry was present.

Subsequently, the CJP said, “You are saying that only people who attacked army installations were taken into custody.”

People who damaged the Lahore corps commander’s house, the AGP pointed out, were also arrested.

“This means that the government will conduct a court martial of the 102 people arrested,” the top judge remarked.

Meanwhile, Awan said a report on 102 suspects facing military trials had been submitted in the top court.

He also provided a breakdown of arrests made following the May 9 violence. According to it, seven people were in custody for breaking into the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, four suspects attacked the army institute, 28 suspects attacked the Lahore corps commander’s residence, 15 people were involved in attacks on army garrisons in Multan and Gujranwala, eight suspects attacked an ISI office in Faisalabad while five were involved in the attack on the PAF Air Base in Mianwali.

Fourteen suspects, the AGP continued, were involved in the attack on Chakdara gateway while seven attacked the Punjab Regiment Centre in Mardan. Moreover, 13 suspects were taken into custody for attacks on army garrisons in Abbottabad and Bannu.

“All these people were arrested on the basis of CCTV footage and other evidence,” he added.

At one point, Justice Ayesha noted that the reasons for sending the suspects to military courts were not mentioned in the magistrate’s order. Justice Naqvi also said that apparently only photographs had been collected in the “name of evidence”.

“It looks like you aren’t fully prepared to answer these questions,” the CJP stated, addressing the AGP. “We have to look at the constitutionality of the matter.”

Justice Bandial then mentioned the plea filed by Faisal Siddiqi pertaining to the formation of a full court and said the bench would first hear arguments on that petition.

Subsequently, Siddiqi came to the rostrum. He said his plea “doesn’t have anything to do” with the government plea regarding full court. “I will first elaborate why our petition is different.”

