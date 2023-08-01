Cricket committee members differ over domestic season format

LAHORE: The recent administrative changes made by the Zaka Ashraf-led interim Management Committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have not worked well for the chief so far.

While the members of the board’s newly-constituted cricket committee have failed reach consensus over the format of the upcoming domestic season, two surprising names have emerged as the PCB’s next inductions.

With the domestic cricket structure switching back to departmental and regional teams following the restoration of the board’s 2014 constitution, the members of the Misbah-ul-Haq-led cricket committee — himself, Rashid Latif and Mohammad Hafeez — have expressed differing opinions about the number of participating teams.

According to sources, one of the members believe only six teams should feature in the next domestic season, while for another eight is the right number.

The third member of the cricket committee wants all 16 departments and regions to participate in the upcoming season.

While the argument continues between former Pakistan captains Misbah, Rashid and Hafeez, none of the teams’ representatives have been consulted for their input.

To add to the chaos, sources believe that Nadeem Khan, who was recently removed as the PCB’s Director High-Performance, is being considered for a new role in the board.

Former Pakistan wicket-keeper Zulqarnain Haider — who is known for fleeing the national side’s camp during the One-day International series against South Africa in 2010 — Dawn has learnt, can be appointed as one of the members of the national selection committee.

The PCB has offered former players Hafeez, Aamir Sohail and Iqbal Qasim the chief selector’s role after they had met Zaka, but none of them agreed to take the position.

The contract renewals of the national team players and the announcements of the Pakistan squads for the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup may face considerable delay with the process of appointing the selection committee seemingly in doldrums.

