Another incident of Holy Quran desecration reported at protest outside Sweden parliament

Two men set the Holy Quran alight outside parliament in Stockholm on Monday, an AFP reporter saw, at a protest similar to previous ones that have sparked tensions between Sweden and Middle Eastern countries.

Salwan Momika and Salwan Najem kicked and stomped on the holy book, then set its pages on fire before slamming it shut, as they had done at a protest outside Stockholm’s main mosque in late June — sparking outrage and condemnation across the Middle East.

The duo also staged a similar protest outside Iraq’s embassy in Stockholm on July 20, where they stomped on the religious text but did not burn it.

Swedish police granted a permit for the protest by campaigners hoping to see the Holy Quran banned in the country, according to local media.

“I will burn it many times until you ban it,” organiser Najem told Expressen newspaper.

AFP requested a copy of the application in addition to the permit from the police but did not immediately get a response.

Sweden has already seen its diplomatic relations with several Middle Eastern nations strained over previous protests involving the Holy Quran desecrations.

Swedish police have previously stressed they only grant permits for people to hold public gatherings and not for the activities conducted during the events.

Both previous protests have led to widespread outrage and condemnations.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose support is crucial for Sweden’s candidacy to join the NATO defence alliance, has expressed deep anger at the Holy Quran burnings.

Tensions flare

Last week, Sweden ordered 15 government bodies including the armed forces, several law enforcement agencies, and the tax office to strengthen anti-terrorism efforts.

On Sunday, neighbouring Denmark said it would explore legal means of stopping protests involving the burning of holy texts, citing security concerns following a backlash over incidents that saw the Holy Quran desecrated in the country.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said a similar process was already underway while noting his country was in “the most serious security situation since World War II.”

“Here at home we know that states, state-like actors and individuals can take advantage of the situation,” Kristersson said in a post to Instagram.

Swedish and Danish envoys have been summoned to a slew of Middle Eastern nations.

Saudi Arabia and Iraq have called for a meeting, expected to be held on Monday, of the Jeddah-based Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to address the Holy Quran desecrations in both Sweden and Denmark.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said Monday that he had been in contact with several of his counterparts among the 57 member states of the organisation ahead of the meeting and sent a letter to all members.

In a statement, Billstrom said that he had informed them about the process for granting permits for public gatherings in Sweden and that police made such decisions independently.

Billstrom added that he had also reiterated that “the Swedish Government has been very clear in its rejection of the Islamophobic acts carried out by individuals at demonstrations in Sweden. “

FO condemns desecrations

On June 29, the Foreign Office (FO) had strongly condemned the “despicable act” of the desecration of the Holy Quran outside a mosque in Sweden on Eidul Azha.

The condemnation came a day after a man tore up and burned the Holy Quran outside Stockholm’s central mosque.

After the burning, Swedish police charged the man who set fire to the Holy Quran with agitation against an ethnic or national group and with a violation of a ban on fires that has been in place in Stockholm since mid-June.

In a statement issued, the FO had said “such wilful incitement to discrimination, hated and violence cannot be justified under the pretext of freedom of expression and protest”.

“Under international law, states are duty-bound to prohibit any advocacy of religious hatred, leading to the incitement of violence,” it had stated.

“The recurrence of such Islamophobic incidents during the last few months in the West calls into serious question the legal framework which permits such hate-driven actions.

“We reiterate that the right to freedom of expression and opinion does not provide a license to stoke hatred and sabotage inter-faith harmony,” the FO statement had stressed.

It had further stated that Pakistan’s concerns about the incident were being conveyed to Sweden.

The FO had urged the international community and the national governments to undertake “credible and concrete measures to prevent the rising incidents of xenophobia, Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hatred”.