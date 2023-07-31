Women complain about lack of facilities at BISP centres in Mardan

MARDAN: The women beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Programme on Sunday complained about lack of shelter, cool drinking water and seating arrangements at the cash distribution centres across the district.

A group of poor women, who did not want to be named, told Dawn that they had been facing problems due to non-availability of facilities at the stipend distribution centres.

They deplored that they had to wait for hours in the scorching heat to get their stipends for want of shelter. They also complained that there were no proper seating arrangements.

The women also complained about illegal deductions being made by retailers from their amounts.

When contacted, BISP district officer told Dawn that a team was monitoring different franchises on daily basis, and that action would be taken if any retailer was found making illegal deductions. He also claimed that several stipend distribution centres had been closed on people’s complaints in the past.

