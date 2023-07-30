DAWN.COM Logo

Benazir Bhutto’s wax figure to be unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Dubai today

Dawn.com Published July 30, 2023 Updated July 30, 2023 05:14pm

A wax figure of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto will be unveiled at the Madame Tussauds museum in Dubai today (Sunday).

According to Gulf News, Benazir’s wax figure would be the first of a Pakistani personality at the museum’s Dubai location.

Benazir’s son and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who arrived in UAE earlier in the morning today on a one-day visit, will attend the unveiling of the figure along with other dignitaries and diplomats.

During his visit, Bilawal would also discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relations between Pakistan and UAE in a meeting with his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Foreign Office said in a tweet.

The foreign minister would also offer condolences to the UAE leadership on the demise of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed, brother of UAE President HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also undertook a trip to the UAE to condole the death of Sheikh Saeed.

In a statement issued a day earlier, the FO had said that Bilawal’s trip “reflects Pakistan’s robust engagement with the UAE and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two brotherly countries”.

“Both countries are committed to steadily strengthening fraternal ties and deepening mutually rewarding economic partnership,” it had added.

