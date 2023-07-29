DAWN.COM Logo

Oil price dips but on track for fifth weekly gain

Reuters Published July 29, 2023 Updated July 29, 2023 09:24am
A photo of oil barrels stacked together. — Reuters/File

NEW YORK: Oil prices edged lower on Friday, but were on track for a fifth straight week of gains as investors were optimistic that healthy demand and supply cuts will keep prices buoyant.

Risk appetite in wider financial markets has been fueled by growing expectations that central banks such as the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank are nearing the end of policy tightening campaigns, boosting the outlook for global growth and energy demand.

Bolstered by supply cuts from the Opec+ alliance announced earlier this month, both oil benchmarks are on track for a 3.8pc weekly increase — a fifth straight week of gains. Brent is also on track for a monthly gain of 12pc, while WTI is set to rise 13pc.

By 1510 GMT, Brent crude slipped 24 cents to $84.00 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dipped 24 cents to $79.85 a barrel.

Both benchmarks fell by as much as $1 briefly earlier in the session, as investors took profits after WTI rose above $80 per barrel, Price Futures Group analyst Phil Flynn said.

Bullish demand expectations were boosted on Thursday after US second quarter gross domestic product grew at a forecast-beating 2.4pc, supporting Federal Reserve Chairman Jer­ome Powell’s view that the economy can achieve a so-called “soft landing”.

Investors are warming up to the idea of peak rates getting ever closer, while it is looking incr­easingly probable that the United States will avoid recession, said PVM analyst Tamas Varga.

Fresh data released on Friday showed some of the eurozone’s top economies displayed unexpected resilience in the second quarter even as a raft of indicators pointed to renewed weakness ahead, as manufacturing ails and services slow.

Meanwhile, policymakers in China have pledged to step up stimulus measures to invigorate the post-Covid recovery after the world’s second-largest economy grew at a frail pace in the second quarter.

Published in Dawn, July 29th, 2023

