Probe ordered against Khar jail head in KP

BAJAUR: Provincial inspector general of prisons Usman Mehsud has ordered an inquiry against the superintendent of Khar prison over the alleged use of abusive language against the jail cook.

The development comes as a video message of jail cook Abdul Samad about the incident went viral on Thursday.

In the video, the cook, a resident of the Dara area of Salarzai tehsil, claimed that the jail superintendent used curse words against him whenever prisoners complained about the poor quality of food.

He alleged that the superintendent took half of the meal for prisoners.

The cook demanded the chief minister and other authorities for action on the matter.

Mr Mehsud asked the additional inspector general of prisons to look into the matter in a “free and fair” manner and submit the probe report.

Also, the district administration decided that its senior officials would visit the jail to know about the matter.

