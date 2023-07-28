DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistan cruise into semis

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published July 28, 2023 Updated July 28, 2023 07:04am
Pakistan outclassed Thailand 3-0 to reach the semi-finals of the inaugural Asian U-16 Volleyball Championship in Tashkent on Thursday. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan
LAHORE: Pakistan outclassed Thailand 3-0 to reach the semi-finals of the inaugural Asian U-16 Volleyball Championship in Tashkent on Thursday.

Pakistan won the match 25-9, 25-16, 25-19, which was their fourth consecutive victory at the event.

Pakistan in their previous games of the championship had also earned straight set victories against Chinese Taipei, Mongolia and Australia.

The Pakistan players who showed prominent performance include Mohammad Yahya, Muhtad Ali, Talal Ahmed, and Ismail Khan.

Published in Dawn, July 28th, 2023

