Pakistan cruise into semis

LAHORE: Pakistan outclassed Thailand 3-0 to reach the semi-finals of the inaugural Asian U-16 Volleyball Championship in Tashkent on Thursday.

Pakistan won the match 25-9, 25-16, 25-19, which was their fourth consecutive victory at the event.

Pakistan in their previous games of the championship had also earned straight set victories against Chinese Taipei, Mongolia and Australia.

The Pakistan players who showed prominent performance include Mohammad Yahya, Muhtad Ali, Talal Ahmed, and Ismail Khan.

Published in Dawn, July 28th, 2023