At least 5 killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid heavy rainfall

At least five people, including three children, were killed in rain-related incidents as heavy showers wreaked havoc in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, officials said on Thursday.

According to KP Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), a man was killed and two women were injured after the walls of their house collapsed due to a landslide in Abbottabad on the night of July 26.

In Mansehra, four people, including three children, lost their lives after a landslide struck their house. The PDMA said the incident occurred on Wednesday night in Potha tehsil due to heavy rainfall.

It identified the deceased as 40-year-old Baidar Bibi, nine-year-old Abdul Jabbar, five-year-old Abdul Sattar and two-year-old Halima Bibi.

Saddar Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Amir said that the family was asleep when the landslide occurred, burying all four individuals underneath the rubble.

He further added that roads and bridges were also damaged as rain and strong winds lashed the region on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, flooding in the Siran River washed away a bridge connecting Potha and Pakwa with Township, while pedestrian walkways and link roads were also damaged.

Separately, the Mastuj-Yarkhun road at Darband, Dubargar and Zhupu bridge, Mastuj-Shandur road at Cheturghoni, Miragram-II road at Miragram nullah and Nichagh road at Gazeen in Upper Chitral were blocked due to heavy rainfall. The PDMA said restoration work was underway.

Similarly, roads leading to the Kandia valley and Chapar Nullah to Sial Seri in Upper Kohistan were also blocked. Clearance and restoration of the roads were underway, the authority added.

‘Vigorous monsoon activity’ expected in country’s upper, central parts

Separately, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that the country’s upper and central parts were likely to receive “vigorous monsoon activity” during the next three days.

According to the Met Office, the monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea were continuously penetrating the country. “A westerly wave is also present in upper and central parts of the country,” the department said.

It predicted rain/wind-thundershower (with scattered heavy falls) in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Bhakkar, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar and Okara from tonight till July 30 with occasional gaps.

The department also predicted rain/wind-thundershower (with few heavy falls) in Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Awaran, Kech, Gwadar, Panjgur, Mastung. Sibbi, Naseerabad, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Dera Ghazi Khan. Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan for tonight and July 28 (tomorrow).

The press release stated that heavy rains on July 27 and July 28 may generate flash floods in Balochistan and the hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan.

“Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore, and Faisalabad from July 27 (night) to July 29 and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and hilly areas of KP during the period,” it said.

The department advised tourists and travellers to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

“Wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, solar panels. General public is advised to stay at safe places during wind-storm/lightning/heavy rains,” the press release said.