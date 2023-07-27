Pakistan continue winning streak at Asian U-16 volleyball

LAHORE: Pakistan’s young volleyball talents secured their third consecutive victory in the first Asian Under-16 Boy’s Volleyball Championship held in Tashkent on Wednesday.
Dominating the match against Australia, the national team emerged victorious with a commanding 25-13, 25-19, and 25-14 victory.
The team — comprising of Talal Ahmed as the Setter, Mohammad Yahya as the Opposite, Mohammad Anas and Mohammad Hasan as the Middle Blockers and Muhtad Ali as the Outside Hitter — showcased their mettle on the court.
Pakistan’s winning streak also included triumphs over Mongolia and Chinese Taipei, with identical scorelines of 3-0 in the previous back-to-back matches.
Next up, Pakistan is geared up to face Thailand on Thursday.
Published in Dawn, July 27th, 2023
