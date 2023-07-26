Shafique hits maiden double ton in 2nd Test against Sri Lanka

Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique struck his maiden Test double century on Wednesday to put the tourists in command on day three of the second match against Sri Lanka.

Shafique, who began the day on 87, reached 200 in the final session with a single off Asitha Fernando, taking off his helmet and pointing to his name on the back of his jersey in Colombo.

The 23-year-old, who has hit 19 fours and four sixes so far this innings, is playing his 14th Test since debuting against Bangladesh at Chattogram in 2021.

Pakistan’s lead has crossed 290 in response to Sri Lanka’s first innings total of 166.

Sri Lankan bowlers toiled before pace spearhead Asitha Fernando sent back Saud Shakeel for 57 to take his wicket tally to three so far.

Fernando came around the wicket to trap the left-handed Shakeel lbw and end a 109-run partnership with Shafique.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed made 14 before he retired hurt after feeling dizzy, likely due to a blow he received on his helmet on the first ball faced from Fernando.

Pakistan resumed on 178-2 in response to Sri Lanka’s first innings total of 166, as the day’s play began on time after Tuesday’s downpours restricted the action to just 10 overs.

Shafique started the day on 87 and hit two successive boundaries off Fernando before a single got his hundred, with a standing ovation from the dressing room.

Skipper Babar Azam moved from his overnight 28 to 39 before being trapped lbw off left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya, with the decision upheld by the third umpire after review.

It was the sixth time Azam had been dismissed in Test cricket by Jayasuriya, who bowled unchanged from one end in the first session.