Shafique hits ton as Pakistan’s lead crosses 100 in 2nd Test against Sri Lanka

AFP Published July 26, 2023 Updated July 26, 2023 12:45pm
Pakistan’s Abdullah Shafique (L) celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) as his team captain Babar Azam watches during the third day of the second and final cricket Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on July 26, 2023. — AFP
Pakistan’s Abdullah Shafique (L) celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) as his team captain Babar Azam watches during the third day of the second and final cricket Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on July 26, 2023. — AFP

Opening batsman Abdullah Shafique struck his fourth Test century Wednesday as Pakistan stretched their lead to 107 on day three of the rain-hit second Test against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan reached 273-3 at lunch after play began on time in Colombo after Tuesday’s downpours restricted play to just 10 overs.

Shafique, on 137, and Saud Shakeel, on 32, were at the crease in an unbeaten stand of 63 after skipper Babar Azam fell for 39 off left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya.

The tourists resumed the day on 178-2 in response to Sri Lanka’s first innings total of 166.

Shafique started the day on 87 and hit two successive boundaries off fast bowler Asitha Fernando before a single got his hundred, with a standing ovation from the dressing room.

Azam moved from his overnight 28 to 39 before being trapped lbw, with the decision upheld by the third umpire after review.

It was the sixth time Azam had been dismissed in Test cricket by Jayasuriya, who bowled an unchanged spell through the morning for figures of 1-95.

Shafique stood firm with the left-handed Shakeel, who hit his maiden Test double century during Pakistan’s victorious opener in the two-match series.

