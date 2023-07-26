DAWN.COM Logo

Seven-year-old girl found raped, murdered in Badin

Our Correspondent Published July 26, 2023 Updated July 26, 2023 10:10am

BADIN: A seven-year-old girl was found criminally assaulted and stabbed to death near Raju Khanani town of Badin district.

Parents of the victim said Luxmi had gone missing while playing outside their home in their village located near the town on Sunday. They said they had reported the matter to the police who found her body dumped in the graveyard of the area on Monday.

The body was taken to a hospital in Matli, where a postmortem examination was performed by Dr Shahzadi Nizamani. The initial report suggested that the girl was sexually assaulted before being stabbed to death.

The shocked family along with residents of the village held a demonstration to demand immediate arrest of the culprits.

Published in Dawn, July 26th, 2023

