Arthur, Bradburn likely to be removed from selection body

Mohammad Yaqoob Published July 26, 2023 Updated July 26, 2023 10:48am

LAHORE: Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur and head coach Grant Bradburn are likely to be removed from the national selection committee following the recent changes in the country’s cricket board’s administrative setup.

Arthur and Bradburn have been a part of the current selection committee along with its secretary Hassan Cheema since May, but it was formed four months earlier with Haroon Rasheed as its head.

With Haroon having stepped down from the post following the dissolution of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) former interim Management Committee last month, Pakistan are without a chief selector since June.

The PCB’s new Management Committee, under chairman Zaka Ashraf, Dawn understands, is opposed to having members of the national team coaching staff as selectors.

Zaka has also formed a new cricket committee and has named former Pakistan captain and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq as its head. And with the 49-year-old in-charge of all cricketing decisions now, it is very much possible Arthur and Bradburn’s positions in the selection body are on his radar.

Misbah’s appointment as Pakistan head coach-cum-chief selector back in 2019 had come at the expense of Arthur’s job, who was the former’s predecessor then.

Published in Dawn, July 26th, 2023

