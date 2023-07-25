Rain halts Pakistan’s charge after 12-run lead in 2nd Test against Sri Lanka

Rain halted play on the second morning of the second Test on Tuesday in Colombo but Pakistan kept up their charge to move into a 12-run lead against Sri Lanka.
The tourists were 178-2 after resuming under gloomy skies on 145-2 with Abdullah Shafique, on 87, and skipper Babar Azam, on 28, batting in a stand of 57.
Only 43 minutes of play was possible before the downpour began and forced officials to call lunch.
Shafique and Azam took on the Sri Lankan bowlers with a string of boundaries after a couple of maiden overs to push for a big lead in response to Sri Lanka’s first-innings total of 166.
Pakistan, who lead the two-match series 1-0, dismissed Sri Lanka in the second session on the opening day after the hosts elected to bat first.
Shafique put on a second-wicket stand of 108 with Shan Masood, who made 51, to put Sri Lanka on the back foot with their attacking play.
