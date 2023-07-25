DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 25, 2023

Limit for basic brokerage account raised

Kazim Alam Published July 25, 2023 Updated July 25, 2023 08:22am

KARACHI: Pakistanis can now invest up to Rs1 million on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) through a “highly simplified” Sahulat Account, which provides “exceptional ease” of account opening.

A brief notification by the PSX said on Monday the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has “duly approved the enhancement in (the) position limit for Sahulat Account” from Rs800,000 to Rs1m, effective immediately.

Launched in April 2022, the Sahulat Account lets small retail investors buy and sell shares on the PSX by opening a basic account with a brokerage house after submitting their computerised/smart national identity cards.

“This is an ideal account for Pakistani individuals such as students, housewives, novice investors or others wanting to invest in the stock market... but have thus far felt hesitant to do so as they may have found the conventional account opening process tedious with numerous documents required to be submitted,” it said.

All licensed securities brokers are now offering Sahulat accounts, which can be opened online as well.

Unlike traditional brokerage accounts, investors don’t have to submit any specific evidence for their source of income for opening Sahulat accounts.

Any individual identified as “low risk” through risk assessment can open a Sahulat Account. The securities broker may apply simplified due-diligence measures, which include the verification of the identity of customers.

“The Sahulat account involves an extremely simplified and straightforward process for account opening. Coupled with the recent improvements in online account opening and local KYC [know-you-client] sharing, it has never been easier for individuals to open a brokerage account and benefit from investing in the stock market,” the statement quoted PSX CEO Farrukh H. Khan as saying.

In a public talk five months after the rollout of Sahulat Account, Mr Khan said the simpler process for the on-boarding of small retail clients led to a “behavioural shift” among investors.

He said more than 45 per cent of new investors that stockbrokers on-boarded in the preceding three months were from second- and third-tier cities.

Published in Dawn, July 25th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Interim set-up
Updated 25 Jul, 2023

Interim set-up

For the government to now take a U-turn on the need for a neutral set-up overseeing the poll process is rank hypocrisy.
Regaining glory
25 Jul, 2023

Regaining glory

AFTER many years, Pakistan has once again triumphed in world squash — at least at the junior level — thanks to...
Hateful campaign
25 Jul, 2023

Hateful campaign

PAKISTAN’S ruling elite often highlight the need to eliminate extremism and radicalism from society. However, the...
Skewed tax policy
Updated 24 Jul, 2023

Skewed tax policy

Limited tax base and low tax-to-GDP ratio shift tax burden to documented corporate sector and salaried classes.
Tired tactics
Updated 24 Jul, 2023

Tired tactics

Artificial political parties have been birthed by ‘dissidents’ to fracture the electoral landscape and produce malleable govts.
Religious tourism
24 Jul, 2023

Religious tourism

PAKISTAN’s past is a synthesis of ancient civilisations; its vast antiquity is a reminder of the cultures once...