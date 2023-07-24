DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 24, 2023

Abrar, Naseem help Pakistan dismiss Sri Lanka for 166 in 2nd Test

AFP Published July 24, 2023 Updated July 24, 2023 04:27pm
Naseem Shah (L) celebrates with captain Babar Azam (R) after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Dinesh Chandimal (not pictured) during the first day of the second and final cricket Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on July 24. — AFP
Naseem Shah (L) celebrates with captain Babar Azam (R) after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Dinesh Chandimal (not pictured) during the first day of the second and final cricket Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on July 24. — AFP
Sri Lanka’s Dhananjaya de Silva (L) and Dinesh Chandimal run between the wickets during the first day of the second and final cricket Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on July 24. — AFP
Sri Lanka’s Dhananjaya de Silva (L) and Dinesh Chandimal run between the wickets during the first day of the second and final cricket Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on July 24. — AFP
Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first on the first day of the second cricket Test against Pakistan at Singhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo. — Photo courtesy: PCB Twitter
Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first on the first day of the second cricket Test against Pakistan at Singhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo. — Photo courtesy: PCB Twitter

Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed and fast bowler Naseem Shah shared seven wickets between them as Pakistan bowled Sri Lanka out for 166 on the first day of the second Test on Monday.

Dhananjaya de Silva top-scored with 57 before Pakistan, who lead the two-match series 1-0, wrapped up the innings in the second session after the hosts elected to bat in Colombo.

Number eight Ramesh Mendis made a useful lower-order contribution of 27 before falling to Abrar and officials called the tea break.

Sri Lanka were in early trouble at 36-4 after play started 30 minutes late due to overnight and early morning rain.

De Silva, who made 122 and 82 in Sri Lanka’s first Test loss, attempted to hit back in a quickfire knock. He shared a fifth-wicket stand of 85 runs with Dinesh Chandimal, who made 34.

Naseem, who took three wickets, broke the stand after he got Chandimal caught by Imamul Haq.

Abrar, who returned figures of 4-69, soon got going with two quick wickets, including de Silva’s, to dent Sri Lanka’s hopes of a turnaround.

De Silva reached his 13th Test fifty and then hit a six off Abrar before the spinner had his revenge by getting him caught at mid-wicket.

De Silva batted with freedom, hitting nine fours and a six in his 68-ball innings.

Opener Nishan Madushka began with a four off Shaheen Shah Afridi’s fourth ball of the opening over but was run out without adding to his score after being called for a sharp single by skipper Dimuth Karunaratne.

Left-arm quick Shaheen soon removed Kusal Mendis for six before Naseem got rid of Sri Lanka’s two most experienced batsmen within the space of eight balls.

Naseem ended a scratchy nine-run knock from Angelo Mathews when he had the former captain caught behind and then bowled the left-handed Karunaratne off an inside edge for 17.

Pakistan won the rain-hit opening Test by four wickets in Galle

Teams

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (captain), Shaud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Agha Salman, Noman Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG), Chris Gaffaney (NZL) TV umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS) Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

The necropolitics of Maria B

The necropolitics of Maria B

Afiya S. Zia
Pakistan's minorities are unlikely to make any gains because freelancing moral crusaders like Maria B have flipped to seek redemption via social media performances and the state is fully invested in the piety-populism project.

Opinion

Editorial

Skewed tax policy
Updated 24 Jul, 2023

Skewed tax policy

Limited tax base and low tax-to-GDP ratio shift tax burden to documented corporate sector and salaried classes.
Tired tactics
Updated 24 Jul, 2023

Tired tactics

Artificial political parties have been birthed by ‘dissidents’ to fracture the electoral landscape and produce malleable govts.
Religious tourism
24 Jul, 2023

Religious tourism

PAKISTAN’s past is a synthesis of ancient civilisations; its vast antiquity is a reminder of the cultures once...
Hapless province
Updated 23 Jul, 2023

Hapless province

No lasting solution to the conflict can be found if individuals like Shafiq Mengal remain ‘in play’.
Manipur horror
23 Jul, 2023

Manipur horror

THE timeline tells the story of craven cynicism at very high places. Two tribal women were paraded naked and filmed...
New Pemra law
23 Jul, 2023

New Pemra law

IN a rapidly evolving media landscape, there is a need to update the relevant laws to ensure press freedom, while...