DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 24, 2023

Over 170 booked in village invasion, double murder case in Sindh’s Narch

Our Correspondent Published July 24, 2023 Updated July 24, 2023 09:49am

SUKKUR: Over 170 people were booked on Sunday for invading Narch village, dominated by Kalhoro tribesmen, near Sangi town on Friday night.

The invaders riding scores of motorcycles had stormed their way into the village and resorted to indiscriminate firing on several houses purportedly to avenge alleged kidnapping of a woman belonging to the Mahar community. Two youths were killed and several other people were wounded in the attack. The invaders had also taken away two women and a girl with them and held them hostage for hours. In subsequent police raids in Raza Goth, situated in the riverine area, the hostages were recovered from a hideout.

The Sangi police, on a complaint lodged by a nephew of Ghulam Murtaza Kalhoro, one of the deceased victims, registered the FIR against 34 nominated and 140 unknown suspects under murder, terrorism, kidnapping and other charges.

The complainant said that the attackers had also threatened the bereaved family and other community members of dire consequences.

Eight suspects rounded up for investigation into violent reaction to woman’s ‘abduction’

Sources in the two villages said that the violent reaction from the Mahars living in Raza Goth was linked with the disappearance of a woman belonging to their community. The Mahars believed that she had been abducted by a youth belonging to the Kalhoro family to contract a freewill marriage. Some residents of Narch village, however, claimed that the woman had left her family for a freewill marriage.

The Sangi police on Sunday evening said they had detained eight of the suspects involved in the village invasion.

Sukkur SSP Sanghar Malik told the media that a hunt for other nominated and unknown suspects was under way.

He said that the Kalhoro man and Mahar woman at the centre of the whole episode remained untraced. “Their mobile phones are found switched off,” he added.

He said police would ensure their safety and security if it was really a matter of freewill marriage.

Kidnapped boy remains untraced

An eight-year-old boy, Abdul Samad, son of Irshad Sheikh alias Haji Khan, a vegetable seller, could not be recovered till Sunday evening, 20 days after he was kidnapped from near his parents’ house in the Sasti Basti locality of Sukkur.

Mr Sheikh had lodged a report at the Abad police station soon after his son went missing. According to him, he had twice received Rs2.5 million ransom demand a few days after the kidnap incident and he had shared the caller’s mobile phone number with the police.

He said he was in constant touch with senior police officers of the city since then but they could not help recover his son. He appealed to the chief minister and provincial police chief to get his son recovered as he was a poor person and had a big family to feed. He said he could not meet the kidnappers’ demand of the huge ransom.

Published in Dawn, July 24th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Skewed tax policy
Updated 24 Jul, 2023

Skewed tax policy

Limited tax base and low tax-to-GDP ratio shift tax burden to documented corporate sector and salaried classes.
Tired tactics
Updated 24 Jul, 2023

Tired tactics

Artificial political parties have been birthed by ‘dissidents’ to fracture the electoral landscape and produce malleable govts.
Religious tourism
24 Jul, 2023

Religious tourism

PAKISTAN’s past is a synthesis of ancient civilisations; its vast antiquity is a reminder of the cultures once...
Hapless province
Updated 23 Jul, 2023

Hapless province

No lasting solution to the conflict can be found if individuals like Shafiq Mengal remain ‘in play’.
Manipur horror
23 Jul, 2023

Manipur horror

THE timeline tells the story of craven cynicism at very high places. Two tribal women were paraded naked and filmed...
New Pemra law
23 Jul, 2023

New Pemra law

IN a rapidly evolving media landscape, there is a need to update the relevant laws to ensure press freedom, while...