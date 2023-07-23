Emerging Asia Cup final: Tayyab Tahir puts Indian bowlers to sword as Pakistan post massive 353-run target

Tayyab Tahir was the star of the show as Pakistan posted a massive 353-run target for India to chase in the final of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Sunday.

After being invited to bat first, Pakistan openers Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan formed a solid 121-run stand for the opening wicket before the former departed for 59.

One-down batter Omair Yousuf contributed a run-a-ball 35 before Farhan vanished for 65. This is when Tahir walked in and began to run Indian bowlers ragged.

He took just 71 balls for his 109 laced with 12 fours and four maximums as Pakistan finished with a gargantuan total of 352-8 at the end of their allotted 50 overs.

Almost all the Indian bowlers were expensive on the day, with only Nishant Sindhu (9-48-1) conceding under six runs an over.

Harshit Rana (6-51-1) and Manav Suthar (9-68-1) caught the worst of beatings on what was an unforgettable day overall for the Indian ball hurlers.