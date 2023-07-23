DAWN.COM Logo

Stakeholders consulted on new Pemra law: PBA

Dawn Report Published July 23, 2023

KARACHI: The Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) has said that most of the amendments made in the Pemra Act recently have been done in consultation with all the stakeholders.

The PBA said these amendments were necessitated to protect workers’ rights and to ensure that employees get paid their legitimate dues on time and as per the laws of the country.

Some amendments were also essential for the survival of the electronic industry and to deal with the element of fake news, it said.

