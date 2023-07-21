DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 21, 2023

McDonald’s opens misconduct unit after allegations of racism, sexual abuse in UK

AFP Published July 21, 2023 Updated July 21, 2023 06:40pm

McDonald’s United Kingdom has opened a specialist unit to investigate allegations of racial and sexual misconduct exposed by the BBC, its boss announced Friday.

Alistair Macrow again apologised after Britain’s public broadcaster on Tuesday reported allegations of sexual misconduct, racism and bullying by staff at the US fast-food giant.

“Today, I am establishing a dedicated Investigation Handling Unit,” the regional chief executive said in a statement.

“The Unit will have oversight on all cases and the power to refer the most serious cases to a third-party legal team staffed by specialist investigators.”

Macrow said the allegations were “personally and professionally shocking”.

“I would like to reiterate my unreserved apology to, and empathy with, all those affected in any way, and I commend their bravery in coming forward,” he added.

More than 100 former and current workers made the allegations, the BBC said after it began investigating in February.

This was after McDonald’s signed a legally-binding agreement with Britain’s Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), pledging to protect staff from sexual harassment.

The EHRC was also examining the allegations at McDonald’s UK, which has 177,000 staff.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Cipher saga
Updated 21 Jul, 2023

Cipher saga

With elections around the corner, it seems a last-ditch attempt is being made to knock Imran Khan out of the race.
Muharram safety
21 Jul, 2023

Muharram safety

WITH the month of Muharram underway, the authorities have upped security arrangements across the country, especially...
Ruthless rains
21 Jul, 2023

Ruthless rains

DISASTERS are natural; the ensuing havoc is manmade. Once again, familiar monsoon misery returns with intense...
IMF report
Updated 20 Jul, 2023

IMF report

A longer-term IMF programme seems inevitable for next govt to resolve structural challenges.
A new INDIA?
20 Jul, 2023

A new INDIA?

AFTER nearly a decade of BJP-led rule, disparate opposition parties in India have decided to bury the hatchet and ...
Turning back migrants
20 Jul, 2023

Turning back migrants

THE inhumane and deeply problematic migration legislation that for months has passed between the UK parliament’s...