President calls NA session today, Senate on July 24

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the sessions of the National Assembly and Senate to be held on Thursday (today) and July 24, respectively.

The National Assembly session will be held at 5pm today, while the Senate will meet on Monday at 3pm on Monday.

The president summoned sessions of both houses of the parliament on the prime minister’s advice under Article 54 of the Constitution.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2023