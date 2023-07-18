Regulations amended for directors’ election

ISLAMABAD: For addressing practical difficulties faced by the listed companies in the election of directors and to promote diversity, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has introduced amendments to the Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations 2019 and the Companies (Postal Ballot) Regulations 2018.

The notified amendments aim to facilitate listed companies in meeting their regulatory requirements relating to the election of independent and female directors on their boards. The new regulations will also strengthen the corporate governance framework by introducing the concept of voting in categories on a proportionate basis.

Under the category voting, a three-tier voting structure for listed companies is being prescribed whereby votes shall be cast separately for the three categories of directors i.e. female, independent and others. The division of maximum votes available to each member for a category shall be in proportion to the number of seats of directors under such category.

The number of votes for each category shall be counted separately. For the female director, the seat shall be fixed to one; and for the independent director, it shall be two or one-third, whichever is higher.

However, there will be no restriction on the total number of female and independent directors that can be elected to the board of the company in all categories combined.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2023