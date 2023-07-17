DAWN.COM Logo

Jayasuriya takes 3 as Sri Lanka rattle Pakistan in Galle Test

AFP Published July 17, 2023 Updated July 17, 2023 04:03pm
Sri Lanka’s Prabath Jayasuriya (L) celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan’s Abdullah Shafique (not pictured) during the second day of the first cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 17, 2023. — AFP
Sri Lanka’s Dhananjaya de Silva (L) celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) as Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi looks on during the second day of the first cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 17. — AFP
Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed (R) celebrates with captain Babar Azam (L) and Sarfaraz Ahmed after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Ramesh Mendis (not pictured) during the second day of the first cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 17. — AFP
Sri Lanka spinner Prabath Jayasuriya took three wickets including skipper Babar Azam to dent Pakistan’s first-innings reply after the hosts finished on 312 in the opening Test on Monday.

The tourists were 132-5 at tea, still trailing Sri Lanka by 180 runs in Galle, with Saud Shakeel on 22 and Agha Salman on 19.

Sri Lankan overnight batsman Dhananjaya de Silva made 122 to hand the hosts a respectable total after a lower-order collapse on the first day.

Pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi, fellow quick Naseem Shah and leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed ended on three wickets each to bowl out the hosts and lunch was called.

But Sri Lanka’s bowlers came out roaring as pacer Kasun Rajitha got Imamul Haq out for one and Jayasuriya sent back Abdullah Shafique for 19.

The left-handed Shan Masood hit back as he smashed 39 off 30 balls but fell lbw to Ramesh Mendis, who was denied the wicket by the on-field umpire before Sri Lanka successfully reviewed.

The big moment came when Azam got an inside edge onto his pads and the ball looped to short leg, taken by wicketkeeper Sadeera Samarawickrama.

Earlier de Silva moved from his overnight 94 to register his 10th Test ton in his 50th match to bolster Sri Lanka’s position after they fell to 54-4 on a rain-hit Sunday.

The second day’s play began early with revised timings for each of the three sessions and de Silva soon got to his hundred off Shaheen.

De Silva, who smashed 12 fours and three sixes, got useful runs with the lower order before he finally fell to Naseem, who struck twice after Pakistan took the second new ball.

