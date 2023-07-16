5 killed, 13 injured as bus carrying tourists plunges into ravine in GB’s Diamer

At least five people were killed and 13 others were injured on Sunday when a bus carrying tourists plunged into a ravine on the Karakoram Highway near the Thalichi area in Gilgit Baltistan’s Diamer district, police said.

Diamer Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muhammad Ayaz confirmed the death toll and the number of injured to Dawn.com, adding that the deceased included three women, a child and a man.

He further said that the vehicle was heading to Gilgit from Lahore.

Local residents aided rescue efforts, following which the injured were shifted to a local hospital, the SSP said. He stated that the total number of passengers in the car was 18.

Earlier this month, five tourists were killed and 13 were injured in two traffic accidents in GB’s Hunza — when a van fell into a ravine and another crashed into a mountain.

Last month, eight people, including two children, were killed and 17 others received injuries when a Datsun vehicle going to Chitral from Upper Dir plunged into a ravine.

The same month, nine people were killed while 18 others were injured after a coaster fell into a ravine in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.