DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 16, 2023

Shaheen gets 3 as Sri Lanka wobble in Galle Test

AFP | Dawn.com Published July 16, 2023 Updated July 16, 2023 01:44pm
Shaheen Afridi balls during the first day of the first cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 16. — AFP
Shaheen Afridi balls during the first day of the first cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 16. — AFP
Pakistan team during the opening Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka in Galle on Sunday. — PCB Twitter account
Pakistan team during the opening Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka in Galle on Sunday. — PCB Twitter account

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi reached 100 wickets on his Test return and struck three times to rattle Sri Lanka in a rain-hit morning session of the opening match on Sunday.

Sri Lanka looked in trouble at 65-4 at lunch after electing to bat first at the start of the two-match series at the oceanfront Galle stadium.

Senior batsman Angelo Mathews, on 12, and Dhananjaya de Silva, on seven, were batting at the break.

Lunch was put back by an hour after officials adjusted the timings for the three sessions following a nearly 90-minute rain interruption.

Shaheen, a left-arm quick playing his 26th Test, moved from 99 to a century of wickets on his return from injury when he sent back Nishan Madushka caught behind for four in his second over.

The 23-year-old Pakistani star had injured his knee at the same venue a year ago.

Rain soon arrived in Galle to interrupt play but Shaheen took another wicket when action resumed as he got Kusal Mendis out for 12.

Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne hit back with a few boundaries before Shaheen got him out for 29, caught behind attempting a glance down the leg side.

Fast bowler Naseem Shah soon joined forces to get Dinesh Chandimal out for one with a quick delivery as skipper Babar Azam pulled off a tough catch at third slip.

‘One of many milestones’

Former men’s captain Wasim Akram congratulated Afridi on achieving his 100th Test wicket and termed it “one of the many milestones to come”.

In a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board earlier today, Afridi had recalled the match when he took his 99th wicket and hoped to clinch his 100th soon, lamenting that he got injured before he could do so.

“So, I have waited for too long,” he said, adding that it was “too difficult to be away from cricket”.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Pakistan’s web of cyber scammers

Pakistan’s web of cyber scammers

Contrary to what one might assume, the gambit used for these scams is pretty simple — exploit the vulnerabilities of the poor, naïve, uneducated and the fearful.

Opinion

Editorial

Out of patience
Updated 16 Jul, 2023

Out of patience

The doctrine of ‘strategic depth’ appears to have unravelled comprehensively.
Battle for Punjab
16 Jul, 2023

Battle for Punjab

WITH the PML-N ruling out any major seat adjustments in the upcoming polls, the battle for Punjab is very much on. ...
Threat from AI?
16 Jul, 2023

Threat from AI?

IT has been just months since generative artificial intelligence exploded in the public imagination with the arrival...
An opportunity?
Updated 15 Jul, 2023

An opportunity?

The nation waits with bated breath to know who will be ruling while the political parties campaign, and for how long.
SME growth hurdles
15 Jul, 2023

SME growth hurdles

A NEW study by the Competition Commission of Pakistan has once again highlighted the “lack of access” to private...
Killer loan sharks
Updated 15 Jul, 2023

Killer loan sharks

App stores, SECP and FIA all have a role in ensuring that digital lenders are registered, comply with national laws.