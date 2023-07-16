Kabul not a good friend or neighbour, says Khawaja Asif

KARACHI: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has strongly rebuked Afghan­is­tan for “neglecting its duties as a neighbouring and fraternal country”, and for disregarding vital obligations made in the Doha peace agreement, specifically its commitment to prevent the use of Afghan soil for terrorist activities, Dawn.com reported on Saturday.

The minister’s statement comes just a day after the armed forces of Pakistan voiced “serious concerns regarding the safe havens and freedom of movement enjoyed” by the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) within Afghanistan.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had issued the statement following Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir’s visit to Quetta Garrison, where he was briefed on a recent attack on a military installation in Balochis­tan’s Zhob Cantt.

A total of nine soldiers were martyred in the attack that took place on Wednesday while security forces killed five terrorists in retaliatory action.

Minister says Afghanistan becoming sanctuary for those who spill Pakistani blood

In a tweet on Saturday, the defence minister las­hed out at Afghanistan, alleging a failure to uphold its commitments as outlined in the Doha agreement.

“Afghanistan is neither fulfilling its obligation as a neighbouring and brotherly country nor safeguarding the peace agreement.”

According to Mr Asif, Pakistan has provided refuge to five to six million Afghan refugees for 40 to 50 years with all their rights intact. However, he added: “Conversely, the terrorists who shed the blood of Pakistanis find refuge on Afghan soil.”

The minister cautioned that the ongoing situation could no longer persist. He asserted that Pakistan would employ all possible resources and measures, “with the guidance of Allah, to safeguard its territory and citizens”.

In another tweet, the minister stated that the individuals who attended the assembly during the PTI government and provided briefings to the members, emphasising the advantages of bringing the TTP from Afghanistan to Pakistan, should also communicate with the families of those who become martyrs on a daily basis.

He further stated that those individuals were the ones who “introduced Imran Khan in 2018”, leading to the unfortunate events of May 9 that the nation had to endure.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2023