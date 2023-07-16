DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 16, 2023

Hamza reaches World U-21 Snooker semis, Ahsan falls

Agencies Published July 16, 2023 Updated July 16, 2023 06:58am

RIYADH: Pakistan’s Mohammad Hamza Ilyas conjured up a stirring 4-2 victory over Dhruv Patel to reach the semi-finals of the IBSF World Under-21 Snooker Championship here on Saturday.

Hamza, who saw off Hong Kong’s Li Chun Fung 4-0 in the last-16, won the opening frame convincingly with the score being 66-23 before edging a closely-fought second 58-50.

It sparked a strong comeback from Patel who won the third frame 76-36, only for Hamza to restore his two-frame lead by winning the fourth 62-13.

A break of 67 saw Patel hit back in the fifth as he won it 80-28 but Hamza set up a clash with Germany’s Alexander Widau by taking the sixth frame 76-48.

Hopes of an all-Pakistan final were dashed when Asian under-21 champion Ahsan Ramzan fell 4-3 to Welshman Liam Davies in their quarter-final contest.

Davies made a storming start, blanking Ahsan 97-0 in the first frame with a break of 51 but his Pakistan rival hit back with a break of 63 to take the second frame 84-63.

A see-saw encounter saw Ahsan, who had beaten Indian Rayan Razmi 4-2 in the round-of-16, win the third 66-55 but Davies hit back to grab the fourth and fifth frames 72-0 and 65-33 respectively.

Ahsan took the clash to a decisive seventh frame by winning the sixth 68-31 but Davies booked his spot in the semis when he won the final frame 69-27 to set a date with China’s Yan Luhao.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Pakistan’s web of cyber scammers

Pakistan’s web of cyber scammers

Contrary to what one might assume, the gambit used for these scams is pretty simple — exploit the vulnerabilities of the poor, naïve, uneducated and the fearful.

Opinion

Editorial

Out of patience
Updated 16 Jul, 2023

Out of patience

The doctrine of ‘strategic depth’ appears to have unravelled comprehensively.
Battle for Punjab
16 Jul, 2023

Battle for Punjab

WITH the PML-N ruling out any major seat adjustments in the upcoming polls, the battle for Punjab is very much on. ...
Threat from AI?
16 Jul, 2023

Threat from AI?

IT has been just months since generative artificial intelligence exploded in the public imagination with the arrival...
An opportunity?
Updated 15 Jul, 2023

An opportunity?

The nation waits with bated breath to know who will be ruling while the political parties campaign, and for how long.
SME growth hurdles
15 Jul, 2023

SME growth hurdles

A NEW study by the Competition Commission of Pakistan has once again highlighted the “lack of access” to private...
Killer loan sharks
Updated 15 Jul, 2023

Killer loan sharks

App stores, SECP and FIA all have a role in ensuring that digital lenders are registered, comply with national laws.