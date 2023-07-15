DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 15, 2023

Ashwin’s seven-wicket haul hands Windies crushing defeat

Reuters Published July 15, 2023 Updated July 15, 2023 11:47am
Rohit Sharma (L) and Ravichandran Ashwin (R), of India, celebrate the dismissal of Alick Athanaze, of West Indies, during day three of the First Test between West Indies and India at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, on July 14, 2023. — AFP
Rohit Sharma (L) and Ravichandran Ashwin (R), of India, celebrate the dismissal of Alick Athanaze, of West Indies, during day three of the First Test between West Indies and India at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, on July 14, 2023. — AFP

India handed the West Indies a crushing innings and 141-run defeat in the first test at Windsor Park in Roseau on Friday with Ravichandran Ashwin claiming seven wickets as the hosts were bowled out for 130 in their second innings.

Rohit Sharma’s side wrapped up victory inside three days with Yashasvi Jaiswal claiming the player of the match award after the hard-hitting 21-year-old left-hander finished on 171 in his debut test appearance as India declared on 421 for five.

That left the West Indies trailing by 271 runs and Kraigg Brathwaite’s team never looked like forcing their visitors to bat again, with Ashwin continuing his bowling form from the first innings.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul’s was the first wicket to fall, succumbing lbw to Ravindra Jadeja with the score on eight before Ashwin secured his first victim of the second innings 14 runs later when Brathwaite was caught by Ajinkya Rahane.

Ashwin, who claimed a five-wicket haul when the hosts first went into bat, then ripped through the West Indies, with Alick Athanaze top scoring for the home side with 28 runs before becoming one of the off spinner’s seven victims.

Jomel Warrican’s wicket was the last to fall when he was trapped lbw as Ashwin wrapped up a comfortable victory with two days to spare.

The teams will meet again in the second and final test in the series in Port of Spain from July 20 before facing off in three one-day internationals and five Twenty20 matches.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

An opportunity?
Updated 15 Jul, 2023

An opportunity?

The nation waits with bated breath to know who will be ruling while the political parties campaign, and for how long.
SME growth hurdles
15 Jul, 2023

SME growth hurdles

A NEW study by the Competition Commission of Pakistan has once again highlighted the “lack of access” to private...
Killer loan sharks
Updated 15 Jul, 2023

Killer loan sharks

App stores, SECP and FIA all have a role in ensuring that digital lenders are registered, comply with national laws.
Menaced by terrorism
14 Jul, 2023

Menaced by terrorism

THERE is no mistaking the hydra-headed monster of militancy that Pakistan is facing. The last few days have been...
Only a ‘breather’
Updated 14 Jul, 2023

Only a ‘breather’

Our leadership's capability to achieve the 'finish line' in the new IMF deal inspires little confidence.
Unliveable city
14 Jul, 2023

Unliveable city

KARACHI makes it to the news for all the wrong reasons, with high crime, crumbling infrastructure and pollution...