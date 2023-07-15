DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 15, 2023

Psychiatrist helps police recover Rs1m booty in Sukkur

Our Correspondent Published July 15, 2023 Updated July 15, 2023 10:38am

SUKKUR: Successfully testing a novel way to make a suspect to confess to his crime, Sukkur DIG Javed Jiskani hired a psychiatrist who, along with a lady sub-inspector, helped the police recover Rs1 million stolen from an outlet of an international garment brand.

Abdul Rehman, an assistant manager posted at the company’s Sukkur outlet, had reported to his immediate boss in the last week of June that he was robbed of the company’s Rs1m he was supposed to deposit in a bank branch.

While the A-Section police were conducting an investigation into the matter, the DIG asked a special team to keep Rehman and his residence under secret surveillance. However, the suspect made no mistake that could deepen the suspicion.

The DIG, introducing a novel method, hired a psychiatrist, Rohaiba Farhan, and tasked her with meeting Rehman and his parents and assure them that no coercive action would be taken against them if they revealed facts about the matter.

Dr Farhan along with SI Shabana kept counselling the family under the guidance of the DIG and finally succeeded in making Rehman confess to his guilt and return the money to the firm. The family agreed to meet the DIG in his office on July 12 to hand over Rs1m to the senior police officer.

The money was restored to the company through the outlet manager.

Rehman stated that he had to steal the money because the firm had not been paying him his dues. The DIG requested the firm to pay off the dues and not to fire him. In turn, Rehman promised that he would never commit any crime in future.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

An opportunity?
Updated 15 Jul, 2023

An opportunity?

The nation waits with bated breath to know who will be ruling while the political parties campaign, and for how long.
SME growth hurdles
15 Jul, 2023

SME growth hurdles

A NEW study by the Competition Commission of Pakistan has once again highlighted the “lack of access” to private...
Killer loan sharks
15 Jul, 2023

Killer loan sharks

WITH many working- and middle-class families battling high inflation and/or unemployment, people are taking ...
Menaced by terrorism
14 Jul, 2023

Menaced by terrorism

THERE is no mistaking the hydra-headed monster of militancy that Pakistan is facing. The last few days have been...
Only a ‘breather’
Updated 14 Jul, 2023

Only a ‘breather’

Our leadership's capability to achieve the 'finish line' in the new IMF deal inspires little confidence.
Unliveable city
14 Jul, 2023

Unliveable city

KARACHI makes it to the news for all the wrong reasons, with high crime, crumbling infrastructure and pollution...