Psychiatrist helps police recover Rs1m booty in Sukkur

SUKKUR: Successfully testing a novel way to make a suspect to confess to his crime, Sukkur DIG Javed Jiskani hired a psychiatrist who, along with a lady sub-inspector, helped the police recover Rs1 million stolen from an outlet of an international garment brand.

Abdul Rehman, an assistant manager posted at the company’s Sukkur outlet, had reported to his immediate boss in the last week of June that he was robbed of the company’s Rs1m he was supposed to deposit in a bank branch.

While the A-Section police were conducting an investigation into the matter, the DIG asked a special team to keep Rehman and his residence under secret surveillance. However, the suspect made no mistake that could deepen the suspicion.

The DIG, introducing a novel method, hired a psychiatrist, Rohaiba Farhan, and tasked her with meeting Rehman and his parents and assure them that no coercive action would be taken against them if they revealed facts about the matter.

Dr Farhan along with SI Shabana kept counselling the family under the guidance of the DIG and finally succeeded in making Rehman confess to his guilt and return the money to the firm. The family agreed to meet the DIG in his office on July 12 to hand over Rs1m to the senior police officer.

The money was restored to the company through the outlet manager.

Rehman stated that he had to steal the money because the firm had not been paying him his dues. The DIG requested the firm to pay off the dues and not to fire him. In turn, Rehman promised that he would never commit any crime in future.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2023