PM Shehbaz breaks ground on 1200MW Chashma-5 nuclear power plant in Mianwali

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday addressed a ceremony after he performed the groundbreaking of the 1200-megawatt Chashma-5 nuclear power plant in Mianwali.

“The Chashma-5 nuclear energy project, which is by itself a huge milestone, a huge success story and a wonderful symbol of cooperation between two great friends,” he said at the ceremony comprising Chinese officials and ministers.

“This mutual cooperation to promote clean, efficient and comparatively cheaper energy is a gift of friendship between the two countries and a model for other countries to emulate.”

The prime minister hit out at opponents for “fabricating rumours”, saying: “Our detractors have been running rumours, fabricating rumours all around the places that God forbid, Pakistan is going to default on its sovereign payments, that God forbid our economy will be in shambles.

“I’m not going into that. You know it very well that we crossed very turbulent waters in the last 15 months,” he added.

Shehbaz asserted, “The risk of potential default has been completely averted through team efforts — untiring efforts — from all the components of the government of Pakistan and all our institutions.”

He then mentioned the announcement of the approval of the IMF programme by the board and the subsequent inflows of $4.2bn in the State Bank of Pakistan — of which $1.2bn were received from the IMF as the first tranche of its $3bn programme and the rest from “our brotherly countries Saudi Arabia and UAE”.

