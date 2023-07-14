DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 14, 2023

PM Shehbaz breaks ground on 1200MW Chashma-5 nuclear power plant in Mianwali

Dawn.com Published July 14, 2023 Updated July 14, 2023 02:09pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaking at a ceremony on Friday.—DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaking at a ceremony on Friday.—DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday addressed a ceremony after he performed the groundbreaking of the 1200-megawatt Chashma-5 nuclear power plant in Mianwali.

“The Chashma-5 nuclear energy project, which is by itself a huge milestone, a huge success story and a wonderful symbol of cooperation between two great friends,” he said at the ceremony comprising Chinese officials and ministers.

“This mutual cooperation to promote clean, efficient and comparatively cheaper energy is a gift of friendship between the two countries and a model for other countries to emulate.”

The prime minister hit out at opponents for “fabricating rumours”, saying: “Our detractors have been running rumours, fabricating rumours all around the places that God forbid, Pakistan is going to default on its sovereign payments, that God forbid our economy will be in shambles.

“I’m not going into that. You know it very well that we crossed very turbulent waters in the last 15 months,” he added.

Shehbaz asserted, “The risk of potential default has been completely averted through team efforts — untiring efforts — from all the components of the government of Pakistan and all our institutions.”

He then mentioned the announcement of the approval of the IMF programme by the board and the subsequent inflows of $4.2bn in the State Bank of Pakistan — of which $1.2bn were received from the IMF as the first tranche of its $3bn programme and the rest from “our brotherly countries Saudi Arabia and UAE”.

More to follow

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Menaced by terrorism
14 Jul, 2023

Menaced by terrorism

THERE is no mistaking the hydra-headed monster of militancy that Pakistan is facing. The last few days have been...
Only a ‘breather’
Updated 14 Jul, 2023

Only a ‘breather’

Our leadership's capability to achieve the 'finish line' in the new IMF deal inspires little confidence.
Unliveable city
14 Jul, 2023

Unliveable city

KARACHI makes it to the news for all the wrong reasons, with high crime, crumbling infrastructure and pollution...
Election time
Updated 13 Jul, 2023

Election time

Has the PDM government formally decided to quit office in the first half of August?
Countering hate
13 Jul, 2023

Countering hate

THE adoption of a resolution on Wednesday at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva condemning religious hatred is a...
Historical failings
13 Jul, 2023

Historical failings

AWAY from the media’s obsessive limelight on domestic politics, a three-day international symposium, organised to...