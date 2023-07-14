DAWN.COM Logo

Flood water starts receding in Sutlej

Dawn Report Published July 14, 2023 Updated July 14, 2023 09:42am

KASUR/LAHORE: Flood water started receding in the Sutlej on Thursday.

According to administration, the flow reduced to 34,000 cusecs in the evening from Wednesday night’s 114,000 cusecs in Ganda Singhwala area. In Talwar post, the flow was 81100 cusecs. PDMA DG Imran Qureshi visited the Talwar Post area on Thursday and said, the probability of rise in water level in the Sutlej was associated with the second spell of monsoon rains that was expected in the next few days,

The flood had so far affected 15 villages along the river .

Meanwhile, relief and rescue operation in flood-affected villages was under way. Senior officials, including Lahore commissioner, visited the relief camps set up at Talwar postr.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2023

