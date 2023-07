7 killed, 14 injured in vehicle gas cylinder blast in Sargodha

At least seven people were killed and 14 others were injured on Saturday when a vehicle’s gas cylinder exploded near the Government College of Commerce in the Bhalwal tehsil of Punjab’s Sargodha district, authorities said.

According to a statement issued by Rescue 1122 Control Room, seven people were killed on the spot while 14 others were injured, out of which seven were seriously injured and shifted to the Bhalwal Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital.

The bodies, out of which five could not be identified, were also shifted to the same hospital.

Rescue officials work at the site of a gas cylinder explosion in the Bhalwal tehsil of Punjab’s Sargodha district, which killed 7 and injured 14 on Saturday. — Photo provided by author

The statement said that Rescue 1122 had received a call alerting about the incident at 8:35am, and their response time to it was in seven minutes, with nine ambulances, three fire-fighting vehicles and a rescue vehicle dispatched to the site.

It added that the call had informed Resue 1122 about a fire erupting in a Hiace vehicle of Gara Brothers’ Transport due to gas leakage from its Liquified Petroleum Gas cylinder.

The injured who were taken to the hospital include two children — aged four and 12 — as well as two 50-year-olds.

Last month, at least five, including three children, were killed and seven others were injured in three separate gas cylinder explosions across the country.