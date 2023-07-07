DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 07, 2023

Judicial remand of 17 PTI women leaders extended

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 7, 2023 Updated July 7, 2023 07:12am

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Thursday extended the judicial remand of 17 PTI women leaders and workers including party’s Punjab president Dr Yasmin Rashid and fashion designer Khadija Shah in the Jinnah House attack case.

The Sarwar Road police produced the women suspects before the court after bringing them from camp jail.

The investigating officer requested the court for more time to submit challan (investigation report) against the suspects.

Judge Abher Gul Khan allowed the request and sent the suspects back to judicial lock-up till July 20.

Sarwar Road police had registered a case of the attack on Jinnah House, which also serves as the residence of Lahore`s corps commander, following the property`s vandalisation during the May 9 riots involving PTI leaders and workers.

Separately, Judge Abher Gul Khan extended the judicial remand of former governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema in the Askari Tower attack case.

Gulberg police did not present him before the court as he was on physical remand with Sarwar Road police in the Jinnah House attack case.

The judge directed the police to produce Cheema on July 20 and also submit the challan against him in the tower attack case.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Jenin incursion
07 Jul, 2023

Jenin incursion

ANOTHER day, another massacre. This is the violent reality that perpetually confronts the Palestinian people. While...
Urban flooding
Updated 07 Jul, 2023

Urban flooding

Pakistan's collapsing cities need vibrant and administratively autonomous elected local govts for better urban management.
Fixed matches
07 Jul, 2023

Fixed matches

MUCH like the rug was pulled from under the PTI-led government in Azad Kashmir, the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly now...
SCO anticlimax
Updated 06 Jul, 2023

SCO anticlimax

All common problems can be confronted bilaterally and through the SCO, if India chooses to shun its rigidity.
Shifting goalposts
06 Jul, 2023

Shifting goalposts

ALL over the world, where it concerns matters of the law, the rule usually goes that what’s good for the goose...
Crimes of sardars
06 Jul, 2023

Crimes of sardars

EVEN though most of Pakistan is a stranger to human rights, Balochistan is particularly dispossessed. With scores of...