Judicial remand of 17 PTI women leaders extended

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Thursday extended the judicial remand of 17 PTI women leaders and workers including party’s Punjab president Dr Yasmin Rashid and fashion designer Khadija Shah in the Jinnah House attack case.

The Sarwar Road police produced the women suspects before the court after bringing them from camp jail.

The investigating officer requested the court for more time to submit challan (investigation report) against the suspects.

Judge Abher Gul Khan allowed the request and sent the suspects back to judicial lock-up till July 20.

Sarwar Road police had registered a case of the attack on Jinnah House, which also serves as the residence of Lahore`s corps commander, following the property`s vandalisation during the May 9 riots involving PTI leaders and workers.

Separately, Judge Abher Gul Khan extended the judicial remand of former governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema in the Askari Tower attack case.

Gulberg police did not present him before the court as he was on physical remand with Sarwar Road police in the Jinnah House attack case.

The judge directed the police to produce Cheema on July 20 and also submit the challan against him in the tower attack case.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2023