‘Why did it happen in first place?’ PM Shehbaz asks Sweden to clear position on Holy Quran’s desecration

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asked Sweden on Thursday to clear its position on a recent incident of the Holy Quran’s desecration in Stockholm, asserting that Pakistan respected freedom of speech but would not tolerate any kind of “propaganda against Muslims”.

The incident took place last week when a man, who fled from Iraq to Sweden several years ago, tore up and burned a copy of the Holy Quran outside Stockholm’s central mosque on the first day of Eidul Azha there.

The act has drawn strong criticism from several countries, including Pakistan, Turkiye, Jordan, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Iraq and Iran, as well as the European Union.

Addressing a joint sitting of Parliament today — which was convened to register protest over the Sweden incident and adopt a resolution in this regard — PM Shehbaz said Muslims across the world were angry over the incident.

“Mr Speaker, we have gathered here today to condemn the desecration of the Holy Quran in the strongest of words, suggest measures to prevent such incidents in the future and pass a resolution on it,” the premier said in his speech during the session, which was attended by parliamentarians from both treasury and opposition benches.

He urged National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to constitute a committee for this purpose.

The committee, he stated, would come up with recommendations to prevent such incidents in the future, which could be presented on forums across the world.

“It will be my responsibility to send the resolution and recommendations to Sweden.”

PM Shehbaz said the Holy Quran taught the philosophy of love, respect and patience to the entire world, highlighting that a number of messengers such as Jesus were mentioned in the book. “As Muslims, we respect them, their books and their religion.

“Never has anyone heard or seen here that the Bible was desecrated or burnt. We respect all these religions so that no one raises a finger at our religion or book.”

The PM claimed that such events were a part of “a conspiracy to create rifts between Christians and Muslims” and demanded that such actions should be condemned.

“The incident that took place in Sweden on Eid […] no one ever thought that the police would let something like this happen in their custody and security […] we need to tell the world that this won’t be tolerated,” he asserted.

“It is a part of our belief that we should sacrifice our lives to uphold the honour of the Holy Quran without worrying about anything. These protests that are taking place today and the restraint that we are showing must not be seen as a weakness.”

The premier then called on people from all walks of life, political and religious parties to take to the streets on Friday (July 7) and register their protest against the incident and “give a message to the world”.

He further stated that the “vile man” who disrespected the Holy Quran should be punished in an exemplary manner, highlighting that that could only be done through legal and political discussions.

“For this purpose, I want to appreciate the efforts taken by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation,” PM Shehbaz said, referring to the emergency meeting of the group which took place earlier this week.

Furthermore, the premier demanded that although Sweden had condemned the incident, it should clear its position on why the incident took place at all.

“We are not against freedom of speech, but no one has the right to talk about anyone’s religion or do propaganda against Muslims. No law in the world allows this,” he stressed, recalling that similar incidents had taken place in Sweden earlier as well.

During his address, PM Shehbaz mentioned former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Arden and talked about the way she “respected and protected Muslims”. He also paid tribute to Arden and said Pakistan would always remember her.

“I am trying to reach out to the secretary general of the United Nations to call a meeting of all the Muslim leaders in which condemnations would be issued,” he added, hoping that these measures would prevent such incidents in the future.

After PM Shehbaz concluded his address, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf directed Defence Minister Khawaja Asif to draft a resolution in consultation with the leaders of all parties in the house and submit it before the session concluded.

