‘Record’ rains claim nine lives in Punjab

LAHORE: Two heavy spells of rain on Wednesday claimed nine lives in Punjab, seven among them in Lahore, with the Met Department warning of more, possibly deadlier, showers to follow over the next three days.

Detailing the deaths, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said that three people were electrocuted in the provincial capital as Lahore Electric Supply Company’s infrastructure submerged during rain, along with better parts of the city. Even posh areas like Gulberg and Defence Housing Authority turned into pools.

Three persons died in the city when their roofs could not withstand torrential spells, accompanied by strong winds and one person each drowned in Lahore and Layyah as rainwater flooded low-lying areas of both cities.

In Kasur, a lightning strike claimed the life of a youth in Sahjra, a village near the Pakistan-India border, in the limits of Ganda Singh police station.

In addition, six people were critically injured in accidents caused by the rain which, accor­ding to the Water and Sanita­tion Agency (Wasa), broke the 30-year record. Twelve of its 16 monitoring points in the city recorded well over 200 millimetres of rain in both spells, which began at around 4am and lasted till 1pm with a 30-minute break in between.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi tweeted in the afternoon: “291 millimeters rains and seven deaths since morning.”

Shahid Abbas, the Met director, thinks the capacity of Wasa and other agencies would be tested even more in the next three days.

“One spell, which might be milder than one that befell on Wednesday morning, is expected to visit the city tonight or Thursday morning. However, next two days — Friday and Saturday — can be equally disastrous if not more. Wednesday spell was mainly restricted to the upper parts of the province.

“In the next three days, it could hit lowers parts of the province as well and might cover the entire province. Both, the Metrological Department and the Flood Warning people have already issued alerts and everyone in the country needs to get prepared.”

Wasa’s record-breaking claim, however, was contested by the Met office when one of its officials, who did not want to be named, termed it “self-serving”, as it gives more time and resources to the agency to clear water from the city. “The spell was ferocious as evident by deaths and injuries, but it certainly was not a record-breaking. The city, according to the Met data, received 150mm rain and the airport area 159mm. They were certainly heavy and furious at some points, but at no point they went beyond 200 millimeters,” the official said.

Urgent measures

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the Punjab government to take urgent measures and mobilise rescue teams amidst heavy rains in the province.

The prime minister called for coordinated efforts by the district administration, Rescue 1122, PDMA, municipal and other departments, saying that all possible measures should be taken to protect the citizens lives, according to a statement issued by the PM Office.

He instructed the National Disaster Management Authority and other federal departments to extend maximum support to the Punjab government, if required. He said necessary steps should be taken to aware the citizens of any emergency situation, chalk out alternate traffic plans and make arrangements for proper drainage.

The prime minister also directed the authorities concerned to mobilise the respective administrations of Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other hilly areas, besides instructing them to keep the PM Office updated on all the measures taken.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2023