Pakistan batters to employ attacking approach in Sri Lanka Tests

KARACHI: Pakistan players have been told to develop new skills before they kick off their ICC World Test Championship campaign with a two-match series against Sri Lanka.

The national side is set to depart for the island country on Saturday to play in Galle from July 16 and in Colombo from July 24.

During the series, the Pakistan players are expected to play attacking cricket, for which they are currently preparing for in the ongoing training camp at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium.

The players were seen practising high-scoring shots in the nets and scenario-based practice sessions at the venue on Wednesday.

“We are trying to improve our skills overall and focus on learning new things,” Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel told reporters after training.

“I normally don’t play the reverse sweep but I am trying to incorporate that into my game.

“And the message from the team management is clear that we have to work on our skills.”

With Test cricket now undergoing a transformation — especially after England came up with their ultra-attacking style named “Bazball” after their head coach Brendon McCullum’s nickname — maintaining healthy scoring rates is turning out to be a key aspect for success in the format.

Pakistan’s new management team under team director Mickey Arthur has also introduced the “Pakistan Way” which preaches players to have an aggressive and positive approach.

“If I am developing a skill and not using it in international cricket, there is no use of working on that,” said Saud.

“We are trying to apply new learning in a positive way.

“Bazball is England’s way but whatever we demonstrate on the field will be our own way.”

Saud, 27, has consolidated his status as a Pakistan Test mainstay after solid performances against England and New Zealand at home late last year.

The left-hander smashed 94 against England in Multan before Pakistan lost the match by a narrow margin. While against New Zealand, the batter smashed 125 in the second Test in his home town Karachi.

“I’m trying to make my basics stronger and I’m particularly working on my strike rotation,” Saud said.

