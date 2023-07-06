DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistan players get one-month contract extension

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published July 6, 2023 Updated July 6, 2023 10:23am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has given the men’s national team players a one-month contract extension instead of offering the routine one-year extension due to the absence of a chairman.

The elections for the post have been delayed due to stay orders being issued several courts of the country, affecting functions of the board including that regarding player contracts.

The new central contracts were due to start from July 1 but the dissolution of the former Management Committee delayed the required approval for them.

Former chief selector Haroon Rasheed, it is learnt, had prepared the contracts before he stepped down being one of the members of the committee on June 21.

The committee, in its last days had increased the salaries of the PCB’s employees by 10 per cent (for higher posts) and by 40 per cent (for lower-grade staff) but failed to give players new contracts.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2023

