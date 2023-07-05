At least 3 people die in rain-related incidents across KP

At least three people were killed in various areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to rain-related incidents, specifically tree falls, local authorities said.

According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority KP, two fatalities were reported in Shangla, and another individual lost his life in Karak.

The statement said that seven individuals sustained injuries, and more than six houses were partially damaged as a result of the rainfall.

Considering the forecast of further downpours, the PDMA said it had directed the Rescue 1122, and district administration to remain on high alert.

Relief Secretary Abdul Basit issued instructions to officials to assess the losses caused by rain-related incidents, the statement added.

Heavy rain lashes Lahore

Lahore has been experiencing heavy rainfall since the early hours of the day. According to the Meteorological Office, the showers are expected to continue intermittently in Lahore for the next 24 hours.

As a result of the morning rainfall, certain low-lying areas in Lahore have been flooded. Notably, Lakshmi Chowk recorded the highest rainfall of 236 millimetres, according to the Water And Sanitation Agency (Wasa).

It said the commissioner, deputy commissioner of Lahore, and the managing director of Wasa are conducting inspections of the city to address the waterlogging situation.

Punjab’s caretaker Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, has said that urban flooding in Lahore caused by a record-breaking rainfall of 255 millimeters within just eight hours. The excessive downpour has resulted in flooding on city roads, and the nearby canal has also overflowed.

In a tweet, he stated that the cabinet members and the administration were actively working in the field to alleviate the water situation. He said that he himself was closely monitoring the situation on the ground and receiving continuous updates from all areas of Lahore.

Heavy rainfall predicted

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall for other parts of the province, including Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Toba Tek Singh, and Mandi Bahauddin.

The department highlighted the infiltration of moist currents from the Arabian Sea into the upper regions of the country. Additionally, an impact from a westerly wave is being observed in the upper and central parts of Pakistan, it added.

“Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, T T Singh, Bahawalnagar, Narowal, Sialkot, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Lahore, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan districts,” the Met Office said.

In KP, rain and thunderstorm is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbott­abad, Malakand, Balakot, Char­sadda, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Kurram, Bannu, Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan.

In its forecast issued yesterday, the PMD had also warned of urban flooding as a result of expected heavy rainfall in low-lying areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan in the next two days.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had issued directives for all relevant departments to stay vigilant due to predicted rainfall until July 8. Additionally, it advised tourists and visitors to stay informed about weather conditions before travelling, while urging farmers and livestock owners to take necessary precautions considering the current weather conditions.

“Rain, wind and thundershowers are expected in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, GB, KP, Islamabad, the Potohar region, upper and central Punjab, and northeast Balochistan. Isolated heavy falls are also expected in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period. Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country.”

According to an NDMA spokesperson, these can trigger land sliding in hilly areas and flooding in the lowlands.