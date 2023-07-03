PML-N leader’s remarks anger JUI-F workers

BATTAGRAM: The remarks of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader retired Capt Safdar during his recent visit to the district about the chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement Maulana Fazlur Rehman have angered the local leaders and workers of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl.

Mr Safdar visited Battagram along with his brother MNA Sajjad Awan a couple of days before Eidul Azha to inaugurate separate electricity feeder for Torghar district. During his press talk, he had alleged that Maulana Fazl was utilising development funds of Battagram in Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu districts.

On the occasion, he had also criticised former MNA Qari Mohammad Yousuf, who was twice elected a member of parliament on the ticket of JUI-F, saying he had done nothing for the development of the district,

Soon after Mr Safdar’s visit, Qari Mohammad Yousuf, JUI-F general secretary Maulana Faridud Din, Ijaz Khan, Bakht Munir and others held a press conference and criticised the PML-N leader for his remarks.

Published in Dawn, July 3rd, 2023