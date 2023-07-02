DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 02, 2023

Baltimore police say 2 dead, 3 critical after ‘mass shooting incident’

Reuters Published July 2, 2023 Updated July 2, 2023 03:54pm
A view of the scene where a shooting took place, in Baltimore, US July 2, 2023. — Reuters
A view of the scene where a shooting took place, in Baltimore, US July 2, 2023. — Reuters

Police in the US city of Baltimore confirmed on Sunday that two people had died in a “mass shooting incident” overnight at an apartment block in the city and three others were in critical condition.

The city’s police department said 30 people had been shot in the incident at 800 block of Gretna Avenue in Baltimore.

An 18-year-old female was pronounced dead at the scene and a 20-year-old male was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital, the police said.

Three others were in critical condition after nine people were transported from the scene to local hospitals, while 20 others affected walked into hospitals in the area, police said.

The police department said that at about 12:35am on Sunday, officers responded to calls of a reported shooting at 800 block of Gretna Court.

Hundreds of people were gathered in the area for an event called “Brooklyn Day”, a witness told TV station Fox 45, adding that they had heard 20 to 30 shots fired.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Relief, for now
Updated 02 Jul, 2023

Relief, for now

If Pakistan follows the IMF programme, it can unblock financing and easily secure debt rollovers to shore up its foreign currency stocks.
Terminal decline
02 Jul, 2023

Terminal decline

PLANS to restructure the national flag carrier have seen umpteenth aborted takeoffs. That, of course, is not to say...
Football foibles
02 Jul, 2023

Football foibles

THE deficiencies have been exposed. Our national football team losing all six matches they played in June ...
Justice Afridi’s note
Updated 29 Jun, 2023

Justice Afridi’s note

THE chorus of voices demanding improvements in the administration of the Supreme Court has only grown stronger with...
Pension bill
Updated 30 Jun, 2023

Pension bill

It is high time Pakistan moved towards contributory schemes to control ever-growing pension bill.
Hand in glove
Updated 30 Jun, 2023

Hand in glove

The fact is, the SBCA has become a cesspool of corruption where anything is possible for the right price.