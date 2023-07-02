Judge, three family members drown in dam in Jhelum

GUJRAT: An additional district and sessions judge (ADSJ), his two sons and a brother-in-law drowned in a private dam near Sohawa town of Jhelum district on the first day of Eid (Thursday).

Rescue and police sources said Muzaffargarh ADSJ Raja Mubeen, a resident of Sohawa, had gone to a private dam of ex-MPA Raja Awais Khalid along with his two sons Abdullah and Saadullah and brother-in-law Raja Amir to take a bath there. However, they all drowned due to the deepness of the dam.

The rescue teams later searched the bodies from the dam and shifted them to Sohawa THQ Hospital.

The Jhelum district police officer and senior officials of the district administration also reached the spot soon after the incident and monitored the operation.

In another incident, two youths drowned in the Chenab while swimming on Saturday; however some onlookers rescued one of them.

Rescue and police sources said Haider Ali and Ghulam Nabi of Dheerke Kalan village along GT road bypass had jumped into the Chenab near railway bridge and later cried for help.

As a result, some people present there could rescue Haider Ali alone and 15-year-old Ghulam Nabi drowned. Rescue 1122 divers recovered the body and handed it over to the heirs.

In Jalalpur Jattan, two youngsters drowned in the Chenab while a search for the bodies is on.

The district administration had already imposed a ban on swimming and bathing in the rivers, canals and stormwater channels of the district.

Published in Dawn, July 2nd, 2023