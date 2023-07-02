DAWN.COM Logo

IMF agreement will provide relief to public, says Yousuf Raza Gilani

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 2, 2023 Updated July 2, 2023 10:12am

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) vice chairman and former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani has said the IMF agreement will not only bring relief to the public, but also help improve the country’s economy.

He was talking to the media at the Gillani House on the third day of Eid on Saturday.

Asking the PPP workers to get ready for the next election, he claimed the party would form the next government and provide relief to the public.

He said the PPP provided employment to the youth and relief to farmers and public servants in the past.

He said all stakeholders should sit together for a dialogue to fix the problems faced by the country, adding that the IMF agreement would bring stability and improve the country’s economic situation in the coming days.

Saying the Seraiki area people were deprived of facilities, he said the PPP would arrange a dialogue among all parties for the creation of a Seraiki province.

He said the Seraiki province would give new opportunities to the people of the region to progress, adding that it would also help strengthen the country.

Syed Ahmad Mujtaba Gilani, Dr Javed Siddiqi, Naeem Khan, Zohair Naqvi, and Arshad Iqbal Bhutta were also present.

Published in Dawn, July 2nd, 2023

