Case against former PTI MNA, family

SAHIWAL: The Anti-Corruption Establishment has booked Rai Murtaza Iqbal, a former PTI MNA from Chicha-watni, his uncle Rai Hasan Nawaz, a member of the PTI’s Punjab Core Committee, his son and four others in a corruption case.

The Rai family is among those who have not issued any statement about leaving PTI. Previously, Nouraz Shakoor and other PTI members left the party.

Ch Asif, a real estate tycoon, is still aligned with Imran, despite his housing society being sealed by the corporation staff.

Published in Dawn, June 29th, 2023