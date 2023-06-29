Case against former PTI MNA, family

SAHIWAL: The Anti-Corruption Establishment has booked Rai Murtaza Iqbal, a former PTI MNA from Chicha-watni, his uncle Rai Hasan Nawaz, a member of the PTI’s Punjab Core Committee, his son and four others in a corruption case.
The Rai family is among those who have not issued any statement about leaving PTI. Previously, Nouraz Shakoor and other PTI members left the party.
Ch Asif, a real estate tycoon, is still aligned with Imran, despite his housing society being sealed by the corporation staff.
Published in Dawn, June 29th, 2023
Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.