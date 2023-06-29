PFA launches ‘Eid-specific dietary regimen’

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has launched a multi-pronged strategy for designing and implementation of a sustainable food system that addresses local realities in local context.

These strategic reforms revolve around behaviour change communication keeping in view the regional food consumption patterns of the people. The implementation of this move shall result in a milestone as big as food adulteration control across Punjab.

Pakistan and other countries in the South Asian region report a higher-than-average global percentage of stunting, which is why international donor agencies and civil society organisations have been working in the region to tackle the issue. Unfortunately, the debate ignores the integral factors related to food safety and stunting i.e. nutrition literacy.

A government agency in the United States reports that consumption of unhealthy or unhygienic food and drinks, highly-processed food and sweetened beverages can cause over 13 types of cancer in addition to obesity and other health conditions. One of these reforms included the ‘Haj nutrition campaign.’

Although, people in Punjab known for their weakness towards food make nutritional faux pas throughout the year but feasts on festivals always needed a check. The nutritional illiteracy makes this difficult for Haj pilgrims to decide what to eat and what to avoid while travelling.

In this regard, PFA carried out an extensive dietary guidance campaign, the director general launched the initiative at three international airports of Punjab i.e. Lahore, Multan and Faisalabad.

Under this Haj nutrition campaign, the PFA teams engaged over 24,000 passengers through 54 flights in 11 days at Lahore airport, 16 flights and 4,400 pilgrims at Multan and nine flights and 2,625 pilgrims at Faisalabad airport.

The teams conducted detailed dietary guidance, including anthropometric measurements and diet planning of over 12,000 pilgrims. These sessions benefitted pilgrims, airport security staff and other Civil Aviation Authority officials. This exercise shall actually facilitate the pilgrims in exercising their religious duties in a healthier way without having to worry about dietary mistakes during their boarding and lodging.

In addition to catering to pilgrims, the authority also tapped the untapped feast festivity of those who spend Eidul Azha with the spirit of “all-you-can-eat”. The practice of eating large amounts of meat and fat causing GI distress, cardiovascular diseases and elevated cholesterol levels needed to have a check, therefore the authority set up nutrition help desks and distributed brochures at cattle market and shopping malls with increased footfall days before Eid.

This exercise emphasised adequate intake of water, adequate consumption of meat, fair amount of salt, spices and fats, and precautions for patients of uric acid and heart diseases. All these activities shall contribute towards replacing current eating habits of people of Punjab with healthier habits and practices for a healthier Punjab.

Published in Dawn, June 29th, 2023